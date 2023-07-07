A POLICE helicopter is currently circulating over Blaenavon.
Gwent Police told the Argus that officers are carrying out arrest enquiries in Blaenavon.
The force is being supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS).
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers are currently carrying out arrest enquiries in Blaenavon and are being supported by NPAS – no further info at this stage.”
