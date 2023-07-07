Will Satherley (40) paid a £35 entry fee to be a part of the charity prize draw.

He and his family now walk away with £100,000 and a four-bedroom, countryside retreat complete with 10m heated swimming pool, located just outside the idyllic village of Chipping Campden.

The house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The Cardiff family described winning the £3.5 million home in the Cotswolds a dream come true. (Image: Omaze)

Will has been a financial risk analyst in Cardiff for 13 years, while his wife Carrie (40) also works in finance for the Welsh Government.

The elated couple have been together for 13 years and married nine years ago.

They have two sons aged four and seven – as well as a golden cocker spaniel called Megan.

The couple are originally from Pontypridd but have lived in their current home in Cardiff since 2017.

Winning is a "dream come true" says Cardiff family

Will said winning the house was a "dream come true" and was by far the best thing the family had ever won.

Will Satherley described the win as life changing. (Image: Omaze)

He said: "Winning this house is a dream come true, we both work in finance, but you don’t have to be good with numbers to know that £35 to £3,500,000 is a pretty good return!

"The best thing we’d ever won as a family before this was six fairy cakes in a pub quiz in Machynlleth North Wales, this definitely tops that - it’s a life changing win for all our family.”

When Omaze first contacted Will to tell him he’d won, he was covered in wood chippings creating a new play area for his two boys.

Will almost ignored the call from Omaze telling him he'd won. (Image: Omaze)

He added: “I’d been working in the garden and was covered in wood chippings when I saw a couple of missed calls – I almost ignored them, I’m glad I didn’t as it was Omaze calling to let me know I’d won a prize.

"When the team arrived I couldn’t comprehend that I’d actually won the Grand Prize, it was so surreal, my wife and I work in finance so it’s fair to say we’re not used to this level of excitement!

“We didn’t know how best to celebrate as we were still in shock, so we just had a few friends over and shared takeaway pizza and a bottle or two of fizz.

“That night I kept checking my emails to make sure I hadn’t imagined the whole thing, in the end I couldn’t really sleep so I went back out to finish the gardening at 4am!

“Unbelievably, the very next day I got another email telling me I’d won a £10 gift voucher from Omaze too, I thought I must be the luckiest man in Wales."

The family has holidayed in the Cotswolds before, but said they'd always had a bit of a "nightmare" trying to find a place to stay.

Will said: "But looks like we won’t have that problem this year."

The Omaze Million Pound House Sraw also raised money to support the NSPCC. (Image: Omaze)

As well as making Will a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cotswolds, also raised £2,150,000 - in just ten weeks - to support the NSPCC.

The money raised from this latest partnership will support the NSPCC’s Speak out Stay safe programme, which educates school children about abuse and empowers them to speak out if they feel anything is wrong.

NSPCC is a charity Will said is close to his heart.

He will be doing his bit to raise more money the charity come October when he tackled the Cardiff half marathon.

Will said: “I’m running the Cardiff half marathon for the NSPCC in October – as a parent it is a charity that is very close to my heart, so we’re really pleased that the draw raised so much money for the NSPCC – my run might not match the £2,150,000 Omaze raised but every little helps – I can start training in my new home gym now!”

