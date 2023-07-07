Live

Police responding to incident on Snatchwood Road, Pontypool

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A police incident is currently underway on the A4043 Snatchwood Road in Pontypool.
  • The X24 services from Pontypool to Newport are delayed.
  • The 151 from Newport to Blackwood is also delayed.

