The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony in Chepstow on June 28.

Beca Griffiths from St Martins in Caerphilly was crowned Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport, at the glittering ceremony.

Newport Transport’s operations director, Morgan Stevens presented Ms Griffiths with the award.

At the ceremony the crowd was told how Ms Griffiths, a member of the Senior Learning Team and a PE teacher at St Martin’s School in Caerphilly, was devastated by the death of Ethan Hamer but consoled and support those in his year group by showing compassion and empathy.

Ms Griffiths also attended the scene of road accident involving one of the school’s students.

Speaking to the Argus Ms Griffiths said: “To win the award for Secondary Teacher of the Year was a huge achievement after an incredibly challenging year, but the real reward is getting to be part of the team here at St Martins in a job that I love, with amazing children, families and staff. Being a teacher at St Martins means making a difference.

“It is making an impact inside and outside the classroom, based on relationships and connections. It means raising aspirations and making pupils feel empowered and inspired and to help pupils find a reason and a focus.

“It is about providing equity, inclusion and experiences that prepare them for the world and teaching the next generation of young minds is a privilege.

“To be recognised in this year’s awards has been a huge accomplishment and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me. #togetherstronger #weAREstmartins.”

St Martins School enjoyed an exceptional evening at the awards as fellow teacher Emma Watt scooped up the Above and Beyond Award.

Also at the award ceremony St Albans RC High School in Pontypool was crowned Secondary School of the Year whilst Coleg Gwent teacher Christine Jenkins,77, won the Lifetime Achievement award.

