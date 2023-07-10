If your machine has seen better days and is mouldy around its seal, it could start giving off an unpleasant smell.

Not to mention that it'll stop doing the job it was designed to do - make your clothes nice and fresh.

Lucky for us, there is a simple and budget-friendly solution that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Have you tried this 95p product from Wilko that Mrs Hinch fans swear by?

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves removing mould from the rubber seal on a washing machine.

One member of the community group asked fellow cleaning fanatics: "Tips to clean the mould on the washing machine rubber plz."

Mrs Hinch fans also recommended Vinegar, Milton and Bleach to clean your washing machine.

Users rushed to the comments to share their suggestions with answers ranging from regular household items like vinegar to Milton baby bottle sterilising fluid.

That being said, one cleaning product did receive a popular response from Mrs Hinch fans - the Astonish Mould & Mildew Blaster.

One member shared: "Just cleaned the soap tray and machine rubber with Astonish mold and mildew spray. Then did a wash without clothes in. Machine came up lovely."

A second person added: “I have used everything... trust the Astonish mould spray is best... and 90 degree hot washes weekly”.

While a third chimed in: “Spray with Astonish mould and mildew blaster, leave for a couple of hours then wipe off”.

The mould and mildew product "effectively removes mould and mildew in minutes, killing 99.9% of bacteria," according to Wilko.

The retailer suggests spraying the solution, leaving and then wiping clean.

It added: "The active formula helps prevent return, giving you a long lasting cleaning solution".

The 750ml bottle is available at Wilko for 95p.