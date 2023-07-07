The former Top Gear presenter, who lives in nearby Weston-under-Penyard, was at the Linton Festival at the village's pub.

Tracey Smith and Ellen Ralphs, who volunteer at the three-day event, managed to snap a selfie with the TV star.

"He did not say too much about the festival but I know he’s come along in previous years and always happy to have his picture with everyone," said Tracey, who runs Soup by T, a homemade soup delivery service in and around the Ross area.

"My friend and I volunteer at the festival every year and I have seen him there a few times - he’s always been supportive of the event."

The Linton Festival started in 2001 when some of the pub's regulars realised it would be cheaper to get The Producers to come to Linton, rather than hire a mini bus and drive all the way to Poole in Dorset.

A weekend full of bands was then organised, and it's been an annual event ever since.

This year's acts included Think Floyd, King King and Que Connection.