Emergency services at scene of Caerphilly A468 crash

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between Crossways roundabout and What roundabout on the A468.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.,
  • The public are advised to avoid the area.

