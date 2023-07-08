The Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters, who is frequently ascorbic in his answers to questions from members of the opposition, butted heads with Conservative MS for South Wales East Natasha Asghar in the Senedd this week.

On Wednesday, July 5, Ms Asghar grilled the Llanelli MS on public transport, bringing up long delays on services following major events in Cardiff - pointing out that Mr Waters himself had been at a Coldplay concert last month as he had shared "cringey videos " of himself at the event.

Referring to "hellish conditions" faced by rail passengers travelling back from these events, the Conservative MS asked the deputy minister: “Do you agree that our public transport network, which you are running now into the ground, seriously hampers our ability to hold these major, world-class events?”

But Mr Waters hit back, saying: “It is a simple fact of physics that when you have 70,000 people in one place, all trying to leave at the same time - there is going to be congestion and queuing. That is true of any sports stadium or mass event stadium anywhere in the world.

Lee Waters (Image: Supplied)

"I'd love to hear any practical suggestions Natasha Asghar has for managing that in a different way; we are all ears. There were extra services put on by both Great Western and Transport for Wales. It's regrettable that there were uncomfortable conditions.

“As you know, we have a radical programme of renewal and investment in trains—over £800 million in new carriages and £1 billion in the metro project, and this is coming on-stream. And I'm looking forward to many more successful events in the stadium and elsewhere.”

Earlier this week it emerged Mr Waters had accidentally voted against his own government no fewer than three times.

The deputy climate change minister admitted the mistakes were "embarrassing and frustrating" and blamed a "lapse in concentration".

Responding, Ms Asghar said regular problems were also faced by commuters on a daily basis.

“These people are being put through hell on a daily basis, and they feel the man responsible for Transport for Wales is turning his back on them," she said. "But should we really be surprised? It turns out you cannot even perform a basic task like voting the right way, deputy minister, so how on Earth can we expect you to deal with the issues of the day?

"What do you say to those who are having to endure this horrific service, and what will you do to end this misery going forward?”

Responding, Mr Waters said travellers understand improvement works naturally result in some disruption, but recognised this was "deeply unpleasant for many".

He said: "We're working with Transport for Wales to get the work completed as soon as is practically possible, and I'm confident the service that people will receive after that will be of a completely different magnitude.”