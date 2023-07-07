Ambulance crews were called to the scene of a crash at 4.30am between Bonvilsoton and Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services have been at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A48 between Bonvilston and Cowbridge which was reported at around 4.25 this morning.

"The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. Two men, the driver of the car and the motorcyclist, died at the scene.

"The road has been closed since the collision to allow investigators to complete their work at the scene.

"South Wales Police is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward to make contact.

"If you can help, please contact us and quote reference: 2300225017."

Earlier today ambulance services confirmed they were at the scene, with the Wales Ambulance Service saying they were called out at 4.30am.

A spokesperson said: “We were called today at around 4:30am to reports of a road traffic accident on the A48 west of Bonvilston.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and a duty operations manager to the scene.”