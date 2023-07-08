POLICE are appealing for information after a hit-and-run in Cwmbran in which a car collided with a moped rider.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Oakfield Road, Cwmbran at around 10am on Thursday, July 6.
"The collision involved a moped and a car and is believed to have taken place at around 8am.
"The rider of the moped received minor injuries.
"The driver of the car reportedly left the scene and enquiries are ongoing."
Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting incident 2300223933. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
