Recently, a letter came to light issued by Natural Resources Wales to Caerphilly Council, which run the notorious Ty Llywd quarry, confirming environmental crimes had been committed on the site.

It comes as the quarry, formerly owned by the notorious Monsanto chemical company, was used to dump toxic waste and now that waste is leaking down the banks of the stunning Ynysddu valley, with deadly carcinogens running along the ground.

Worse, no one knows what effect this leakage could have on the people of Ynysddu.

When challenged at the Senedd by Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell MS, representative for South Wales East, Ms Jewell demanded a statement from the government in response to what's happening with Tŷ Llwyd Quarry.

In a shocking retort to what could turn into an environmental catastrophe in South Wales, the minister for rural affairs Lesley Griffiths was worryingly casual about the situation, saying the government would look into it after yet another “water quality summit”.

Ms Griffiths told the Senedd: “You'll be very aware, I'm sure, of the water quality summits. We've had two now that have been held, which the first minister has chaired, alongside myself and the minister for climate change. We will be having a third one later this year.

“We work with all our partners there. They're round the table with us at these summits, including local authorities, who are very well aware of the guidance.

“It perhaps would be better to bring forward a statement after the next summit.”

The notorious aeration pit, put in by Caerphilly Council, which they say will manage the leakage (Image: Newsquest)

‘A warning: Knowingly permitted pollution to the land’, Natural Resources Wales

A letter which recently came to light, issued by NRW to Caerphilly Borough Council, dated June 20, begins ominously, saying in bold ‘warning letter’ before going on to explain to the council what offence it believes has been committed.

The letter states: “Investigations, including sampling undertaken, substantiated the pollution to land and water.

“We believe the site in question has committed the following offence by causing or knowingly permitting a water discharge activity."

Delyth Jewell MS of Plaid (right) challenged the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths MS over the government’s handling of Ty Llywd quarry (Image: Senedd)

THAT letter issued by NRW to Caerphilly Council which was unearthed by campaigners (Image: Newsquest)

'Water containing leachate went into Pantyfynnon woodland', Caerphilly Council

Caerphilly Council say they are aware of the issues at the site.

A spokesperson said: “The level of rainfall caused the leachate drainage system serving the quarry to overtop, resulting in water containing leachate to leave owned land known as Pantyfynnon woodland and discharge on to the public highway below the site.

“Since the event, the council has recently entered into pre-application discussions to determine whether there is a requirement for a formal water discharge consent to be in place at the site.

“We will continue to work with NRW as the investigation regarding the site is concluded."