The new rebound facility at Serennu Children’s Centre in Rogerstone was officially opened on Thursday, July 6.

The Argus has been closely following the trials and tribulations of charity Sparkle as they continue to call for new children’s facilities in South Wales.

Thankfully, calls are being heard and a new facility was opened by deputy minister for social services, Julie Morgan this week.

Cerys Barton having fun with the interactive lighting games (Image: Supplied)

Sparkle is a charity that supports children, young people, and their families, across Gwent with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties.

The new trampoline and bouldering facility enhances options at the critical centre in Rogerstone, which provides care, treatment, and activities to support children and young people with disabilities and developmental difficulties.

Rebound therapy uses bounce, momentum, and rhythm from the trampoline to facilitate active movement in a hands-off approach using the installed trampoline. The bouldering wall, interactive lighting and floor graphics complete the facilities, with hoists ensuring that activities are accessible to every child who accesses Serennu Children’s Centre.

Charlotte Veysey with her Mum and Sparkle Leisure Support Worker at the opening of the rebound facility (Image: Supplied)

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan MS cuts the ribbon with Sparkle Trustee Dr Sabine Maguire and ABUHB Chair Ann Lloyd watching on (Image: Supplied)

Following addresses by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Chair Ann Lloyd and Sparkle founder and trustee Dr Sabine Maguire, the deputy minister shared how much she values the work of the Sparkle and ABUHB teams to enhance the lives of children with complex needs who access the Centre.

These thoughts were echoed by the Members of the Senedd, Westminster MPs, and local government officials who attended the opening.

Finley Veysey enjoying the bouldering wall supported by his dad (Image: Supplied)

L-R Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan MS, Jayne Bryant MS, Ruth Jones MP and Councillor Stephen Marshall (Image: Supplied)

Dr Maguire said the facility will give tremendous opportunity to those in desperate need.

Dr Maguire commented: “We were very excited to share our new rebound and bouldering facility with an interactive music experience for children with disability and developmental difficulties with the deputy minister Julie Morgan.

“This has given tremendous opportunities to our children and young people to improve their balance, coordination and skills”.

The innovative project was jointly funded by the ABUHB and Sparkle, the Gwent charity which supports children with disabilities and developmental difficulties and their families.