The teenager was 17 years old when the payments first began and their family launched a complaint to the BBC on May 19.

The mother exclusively told The Sun that their child had used the money to “fund a cocaine habit.”

Speaking about the BBC star, she added: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick.

The teenager was 17 when the payments by a BBC star began (Image: PA)

“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

"Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

BBC takes 'any allegations very seriously' amid presenter 'taken off air'





The BBC said it takes “any allegations very seriously” following reports in The Sun.

In response, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

Neither the BBC presenter or individual involved has been identified.