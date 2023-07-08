The US prankster whose real name is Stephen Glover, decided to jump off the Tower Bridge in the city as he was promoting his new comedy special.

Posting on his Instagram stories, the 49-year-old revealed clips of himself documenting his antics.

Jackass star Steve-O ends up in police car after jumping off Tower Bridge in London

He wore an ‘I Love London’ t-shirt, Union Jack shorts, knee-high socks and a bucket hat as he embraced the red, white and blue colour theme.

Steve-O put up his umbrella, also covered in the GB flag before counting down and jumping off the side.

There were many screams as the star landed in the River Thames making an almighty splash.

He made his way out of the water and was then seen getting changed before the City of London Police approached him and he was escorted into a police vehicle.

Making his way through the crowds, he spoke to the camera, adding: “We just opened up tickets for the late show on July 14 at the Hackney Empire.

“It’s the taping of my Bucket List special. Be there.”

Chief Inspector Rob Bell from the City of London Police said: “Officers were called to Tower Bridge at 4.28pm on Thursday (July 6) to reports of a person in the water close to Tower Bridge.

“The person was spoken to by officers.”

In June, Steve-O kicked off his multimedia comedy show, titled The Bucket List, which he described to the PA news agency last month as something that “pushes everything a lot further than Jackass ever did”.

He rose to fame on the MTV show and subsequent movies alongside Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera where they performed dangerous and crude pranks.

Many of those taking part were stuntmen and extreme sport enthusiasts.

Steve-O is playing two dates in London – the city where he was born – which will be filmed as specials.

The show combines stand-up comedy and video footage of stunts, which he says aim to “literally give you the receipts” for his anecdotes.

Jackass Forever, which featured Knoxville and Steve-O, was released last year.