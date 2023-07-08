Customers at the Six in Hand in Croesyceiliog have been praised for their loyalty over the years, and told it was this that led to the six-figure investment.

The pub, in Edlogan Way, closed on Monday, May 29, and reopened a month later with a new look on Thursday, June 29.

Julie Trott has the lease for the venue, and several other pubs, including the Old Bridge End Inn in Pontnewydd, the Masons Arms in Risca and the Three Horseshoes in Malpas.

She said: "It's the community that makes the pub.

The Six in Hand in Croesyceiliog. Picture: Google Maps (Image: Google Maps)

"It's because of the customers that we've put the financial input in with the support that they have given us.

"It was tired, really tired. It's a real community pub.

"It's the community we are investing in, in Croesyceiliog.

"We are community-minded and I think that's why we're getting the support. This is to keep the community alive in that area."

She added they had donated a bingo machine to residents at a nearby OAP complex following a burglary.

Nic Bullimore, landlady at the Six in Hand. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Nic Bullimore has worked behind the bar for nearly 27 years, and was recently given the job of landlady.

She said: "We've got such dedicated customers, you would not believe it.

"In covid, they built their beer sheds in their gardens and they still came back."

She added the pub's first weekend back open was "absolutely amazing".

"It was packed in here," she said. "It's put us back on the map so to speak. We've had a lot of positive feedback saying how lovely it looks."

The pub is home to four pool teams and seven darts team, and Ms Bullimore said live music is planned.