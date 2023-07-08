The 59-year-old will star in a film about Formula One racing and this week, a fictional Formula One team garage has also been pictured at the site which had been set up for filming.

The Oscar-winning actor is expected to race an adapted racing car, which Formula One recently teased as the black and gold APXGP, in the film which up to now hasn’t got a title.

Pitt has been getting up to speed in Formula Two machinery for two months – first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and then at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton will co-produce the film alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films (Image: David Davies/PA)

Brad Pitt set to film scenes at Silverstone for upcoming film

In the film, Pitt will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport’s biggest titans.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski who is known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick while Formula One star Lewis Hamilton will co-produce it alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

On Thursday, Hamilton spoke about the filming, saying: “There are nerves because it is something we’ve been working on for so long.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”

Apple has bought the rights to the movie, making this its second feature film with Pitt, as he also starred in the thriller Wolves alongside George Clooney.

In recent years the American actor has starred in Babylon, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Bullet Train.

The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend with the race on Sunday.