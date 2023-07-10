It comes as his television company WingIt Productions revealed the latest figures that show an increase in his earnings of an impressive £3.5 million within the last year, The Sun has said.

Commenting on his success, a source told the Daily Mail: “Bradley really is at the top of his game right now and is raking it in.

“He’s firmly established himself at the top of his profession and is the go-to man for both the BBC and ITV.

“And that shows no signs of slowing down either, as viewers can’t get enough of him.”

In the last 12 months alone, he has presented game shows such as The Chase, the spin-off Beat The Chasers and Blankety Blank, writes The Sun.

The 63-year-old has also starred in ITV’s Darling Buds Of May adaptation The Larkins.

Since 2019, he has appeared in the family show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, alongside his son Barney.

The pair were recently announced as the hosts of the Gladiators reboot coming to BBC in the near future as filming is well underway.

Speaking at the time, Bradley said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best...ARE YOU READY ?!"

Throughout his career, Bradley has become one of the most famous faces on TV, appearing in the likes of Coronation Street playing the iconic role of Danny Baldwin, as well as Dr Who and Law & Order UK.

ITV's The Chase recently won the Game Show award at TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) (Image: Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Clarkson disagrees with reports of Bradley Walsh as 'richest solo UK TV presenter'





An account on Twitter responded to previous reports about Bradley becoming the UK’s richest solo TV host, posting: “I think @JeremyClarkson is the UK’s richest tv presenter, he’s certainly worth way more than Bradley Walsh. All 3 #thegrandtour presenters according to Google are worth over £40 million.”

The Clarkson’s Farm star replied: “You’re forgetting Sir Attenborough.”

It’s thought Sir David Attenborough is one of the “highest-paid stars at the BBC”, according to the corporation's public disclosures, reports The Mirror.

He allegedly earns around £1.1 million per year and according to Celebrity Net Worth, the legendary nature expert has a net worth of around £11.8 million.

Many may have thought Ant and Dec would have topped the list of the richest TV presenters but it’s only their combined wealth that would be higher.

The duo has won ‘Best TV Presenter’ at the National TV Awards (NTA’s) for 21 consecutive years, with a total of 43 NTA’s so far.