The 28-year-old was taken to hospital for further tests after she had woken up with a “swollen jaw and a really painful wrist” which she thought was down to an abscess in her gum and sleeping “funny” on her wrist.

The singer from Northern Ireland made a name for herself when she appeared on the ITV entertainment show in 2011.

She became one of the most popular contestants after her audition when she performed a version of Sir Elton John's ‘Your Song’ in front of judges Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland and Tulisa from N-Dubz.

Posting on Instagram to her 136k followers, she wrote: “Just wanting to take a second to say a thank you to the lovely Drs, Nurses and nhs staff that looked after me today! Especially Tyrone - if you ever see this - you’re a legend! I’ve been safely discharged now!

“To anyone who doesn’t know what happened - I collapsed on Wednesday night, on my own, in a hotel corridor. I don’t know how long I was unconscious for but I just went to work the next day as normal. But I woke up with a swollen jaw and a really painful wrist. I thought I had an abscess in my gum and slept funny on my wrist. I was wrong. I actually smashed my jaw on the floor and my wrist too.

“Luckily I’m fine. My bloods are normal. Nothing is broken. I’ll be getting a referral to look into the heart again. Oh and resting up! Thank you for all your lovely messages and thank you so much again to the NHS.”

