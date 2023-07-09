The Welsh star has been married to Charlie Thompson since 2015 and they now share three children together.

However, Alex recently spoke about Charlie’s health as he “wasn’t very well last year” with both Lyme disease and viral meningitis which she said affected his mental health.

Previously, the 46-year-old said: "I thought I was losing him, not actually losing him, but I thought oh my God where is he? I can't see him, I was looking at him and thinking I'm looking and hearing somebody who is not my husband,” reports The Mirror.

The One Show's Alex Jones issues health update about husband Charlie

Alex has since appeared on Gabby Logan’s podcast The Mid Point, where she spoke about her husband’s health and the big change he has made.

Gabby asked her: "We are here now in this mid-life period with more written about than ever before about longevity and how to live your healthiest life, if you eat well, if you don't drink too much alcohol, if you exercise, how are you doing on all those pillars?"

Alex said: "Well I think what drives me is the fact that we have got three young children, and I feel, for them, I need to do the best to preserve myself. Mum and dad have always been healthy, growing up we've always eaten a balanced diet, but more so, Charlie and I are focused on that.

"He also wasn't very well last year.”

Fellow Welsh sports TV host, Gabby, asked Alex how her husband was doing now.

Alex replied: “He's good, yes, he's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition."

When explaining why Charlie had changed his diet which the whole family has got involved in, she continued to say: "I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn't feeling well.

"And he decided to take on this kind of role of, right well we've got the medication but I'm going to see what else I can do to help myself.

"He used to be a chef so cooking and food is very much something he loves and it brings him a lot of joy.

"I'm very lucky he cooks most meals, but I do say it's the glory job because nobody says 'you stacked that dishwasher so well,' so he does all the cooking but we eat really well.

"Lots of pulses, lots of greens, lots of vegetables, and this thing that was news to me that five to 10 a day isn't enough, it's the variety, eat the rainbow, I say it on a loop to my children."

You can listen to Gabby Logan’s podcast The Mid Point on Audible, Apple, Amazon and other streaming services.