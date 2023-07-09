Speed cameras have become active along stretches of the Southern Distributor Road.

The cameras were apparently activated on Monday, June 26 - with hundreds of unsuspecting motorists reportedly already issued fines.

The SDR running through Newport over the bridge (Image: Supplied)

Cameras now active along the SDR (Image: Tahmid Sayeed)

Newport citizen Tahmid Sayeed posted on Facebook at the end of June warning all motorists who use the SDR that speed cameras were now active.

Mr Sayeed gave a word of warning to his fellow motorists, saying: “Seeing how many fines have been issued within less than two weeks of the cameras activating, it’s become obvious so many drivers are not aware, or have not taken notice of where the 30mph stretch starts and ends, nor where the cameras are.”

Cameras are said to be newly active to and from Mill Parade towards Spytty (red line) (Image: Google Maps)

The SDR. One of Newport's busiest roads (Image: Supplied)

Cameras are apparently active if you are driving to and from Spytty and Mill Parade

Mr Sayeed went on to give motorists a word of advice.

“The simplest thing everyone can do is stick to the limit through this stretch. If you want to go flying past over the limit resulting in a fine from any one of these cameras, that’s entirely on you. Safe drives to everyone.”

Do you know about the new speed changes on the SDR? What do you think about them? Let us know by contacting the South Wales Argus newsdesk.