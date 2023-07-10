Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Rayalee Eaves was born on June 28, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Vicki Eaves and Jamie Hillcoat, of Newport and her siblings are Laci-Jay, 15, Aston, 11, Tyler, 11, Alisha, 13, and Libby, nine.

Saige Avriann Mort was born on April 25, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Her parents are Jade Mari and Samuel Mort, Newport.

Oscar Vaughan was born on June 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 7oz. He is the first child of Leia Dwyer and Callum Vaughan, of Newport.

Louie Jay Johnson was born on June 15, 2023, at the Heath Hospital in Cardiff weighing 8lbs 9oz. He is the first child of Emily Aspland and Jordan Johnson, of Pontypool.

Sophie Virginia Webb was born on May 21, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. Her parents are Ryan and Jennifer Webb, of Rogiet, and her big brother is Jamie, four.