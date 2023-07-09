Matthew Woodward died at the scene of the horror crash between Cowbridge and Bonvilston which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the grieving family.

It described how Mr Woodward was an HGV driver who was returning home from his shift.

Organised by Oscar Jenkins and Ryan Smith, the GoFundMe page said Mr Woodward’s life was cut too short.

“On the tragic morning of Friday, July 7, our dear friend Matthew Woodward’s life was cut short in a devastating motorcycle accident near his hometown of Barry.

“He had recently sold his car to meet mortgage obligations, relying on his motorcycle to commute to and from work.

“As an HGV driver, he finished his shift in the early hours before the collision that took his life.

“We're raising funds to assist with funeral expenses, supporting his grieving family and loving daughter Amelia that he left behind. Your generosity and support would mean the world.”

Matthew Woodward with daughter Amelia (Image: GoFundMe)

The incident happened on the A48 between Cowbridge and Bonvilston on July 7 (Image: Google Maps)

‘Collision involved a car and a motorcycle’, South Wales Police

There was tragedy on South Wales roads as two men died in a crash on July 7.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene of a crash at 4.30am between Bonvilsoton and Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services have been at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A48 between Bonvilston and Cowbridge which was reported at around 4.25am.

"The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. Two men, the driver of the car and the motorcyclist, died at the scene.

"South Wales Police is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward to make contact.

"If you can help, please contact us and quote reference: 2300225017."

To go to the GoFundMe page and donate, click here.