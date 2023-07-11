CHARLIE SHORT, 22, of Pendarren Street, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DYLAN WOODFORD, 18, of Clos Ysbyty, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Snowden Court, Lansbury Park on December 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AIDELOJE ELIZABETH ITAL, 40, of Dolphin Street, Newport was banned from driving for three months for driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and stopping on the M4 motorway in Monmouthshire between Junction 24 and Junction 23a eastbound on March 20.

She must pay £1,938 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JACK MORGAN, 28, Heol Y Twyn, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Blackwood on January 29.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs..

DEREK ANDREW BANKS, 66, of Wentwood Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £368 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 92mph in a 70mph zone in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

EDWARD BATH, 62, of Arael View, Abertillery must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr on March 31.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN EDWARD CANTELO, 41, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PIERRE EMMANUEL CREPIN, 55, of Tregarn Road, Langstone, Newport must pay £951 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KRISS DEGIORGIO, 36, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH DINEEN-SCOTT, 31, of Tredegar Road, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAZA ALI HUSSAIN, 30, of Witham Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with the indication given by a no entry sign on Conway Road on March 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAMES, 36, of The Oaks, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on January 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.