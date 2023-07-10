Founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, the drink became popular among young children and influencers' followers when it launched in last year, seeing long lines at supermarkets and reselling.

But now, PRIME drinkers are being urged to be cautious when drinking the product as US Senator Charles Schumer has called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the drink.

PRIME is not only a hit in the US but also in the UK, where it is sold for around £5 per bottle.

PRIME energy drinkers told to be cautious amid health warning

Senator Schumer, a Democrat representing New York, expressed concern over the health effects that this energy drink may have on children, warning parents about the serious health risks it may pose to their kids.

Promoted as a zero-sugar and vegan drink, PRIME contains the same level of caffeine as six cans of Coke.

This high caffeine content of PRIME has led to its prohibition in some schools across the UK as well as parts of Australia.

Some paediatricians have raised concerns about potential health impacts on children, including heart problems, anxiety, and digestive issues.

PRIME's representatives, however, defend the product by stating that it is clearly labelled as "not recommended for children under 18."

Adding that they also offer a separate sports drink called PRIME Hydration, which contains no caffeine.

In a letter to the FDA, Senator Schumer did point out that there was very little noticeable difference in the online marketing of the two drinks.

Arguing that this has led many parents to mistakenly purchase the energy drink, thinking it is juice for their children.

Describing PRIME as a "cauldron of caffeine," Schumer urged the FDA to investigate the online marketing, ingredients, and caffeine content of the drink.

The calls around the KSI and Logan Paul-led drink could see some stricter regulation and clearer labelling of energy drinks to protect the well-being of young consumers in place.