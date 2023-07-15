We look at their cases.

Richard Coyle

A “sadistic” convicted killer was caught torturing a hedgehog while wearing a fake pair of women's breasts.

Police forced their way into Richard Coyle's barricaded bedroom in Caerphilly to find him torturing the hedgehog, whose stomach had been cut open while it was still alive.

Former soldier and boxer Coyle, 56, from Blackwood, who was jailed for manslaughter in 2006, was wearing just a prosthetic bra, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant, who has a "strikingly similar" previous conviction for mutilating a hedgehog, was jailed for 18 months.

Dafydd Williams

A tearaway teen hijacked a police car and raced it at 113mph before smashing into another vehicle and crashing into a hedge.

Dafydd Williams, 19, from Caerphilly was caught on dashcam after stealing the patrol vehicle before taking it embarking on his hair-raising getaway attempt as he was chased by officers.

Cardiff Crown Court heard after crashing he tried to run away but was caught by a police dog.

Williams was sent to a young offender institution for 92 weeks and banned from driving for three years and 46 weeks.

Adam Hargreaves

A man who “hates the police” broke an officer's ankle after he tried to kick a colleague in the head.

Adam Hargreaves caused the fracture when he fell on top of PC Nathan Jelley at Newport Central police station after trying to assault a custody detention officer.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Hargreaves, of Cot Farm Close, Newport was jailed for 12 months.

Jay Webster

Caerphilly man Jay Webster was jailed for more than five years for killing his best friend with single punch after a “silly row” on a night out.

The 28-year-old knocked Benjamin Lloyd to the floor in the town centre outside the library with his victim hitting his head on the pavement.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the pair were like brothers and how the defendant was “devastated” by his death.

Webster pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Julian Harris

Ex-solider Julian Harris brutally attacked a man in his own home in a sustained assault that lasted 15 minutes.

The 46-year-old punched and kicked his victim causing him broken ribs and fractured cheekbones during the terrifying incident in Risca.

Harris pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The defendant, of Gelli Park, Risca, was jailed for 27 months.

Kallum Mogford

A woman had to be cut free from her car by firefighters after a man with an “appalling driving record” caused her vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Kallum Mogford, 25, didn’t give way at a junction while at the wheel of an Audi and ploughed into a “terrified” Elizabeth Williams in Newbridge.

He then drove off without stopping to see if she was OK or call the emergency services after writing off her Mazda on North Road.

Mogford, from Abertillery, who is currently serving a 45-month prison sentence for drug dealing, was jailed for an extra four weeks after he pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to stop after an accident.