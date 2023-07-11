"Well-loved" grandfather Darran Medd died at the scene of the crash, in Tredomen, on June 6.

The 56-year-old was driving a white Transit van at the time - no other vehicle was reportedly involved in the crash, which happened on the A472 at around 2.20pm.

Gwent Police initially launched a public appeal for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.

But a spokesperson for the force confirmed on Monday that officers are no longer seeking witnesses to the crash.

Relatives described Mr Medd, a 56-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil, as a "loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend" who was "tragically taken from us far too soon".

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew all attended the crash scene on June 6.

Mr Medd's family also said "we would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their efforts that day".

Enquiries into the fatal crash are "ongoing", a Gwent Police spokesperson added.