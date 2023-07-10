North Wales Police released Freedom of Information data to the Leader regarding the force's "unsolved murders."

Here are each of those cases, and what the organisation has been able to release about them.

Caroline Evans

The body of 38-year-old Caroline Evans was found by a farmer near a public footpath in Coedpoeth.

Her date of death was given by the police as October 7, 1945.

No arrests have ever been made in connection to her death.

Paul Savage

Paul Savage (NWP) (Image: NWP)

The Leader has reported numerous times in recent years on the murder of Mr Savage.

He was beaten with a wooden baton whilst carrying out his round as a postman in Mold and died in hospital, aged 30.

The date of his death was February 4, 2003.

North Wales Police has confirmed that over the years since his death, arrests have been made but no one has ever been charged.

Elsie Hughes

This victim was attacked and beaten in her Abermorddu home, and later died in hospital on September 8, 2005.

She was 90-years-old and once again North Wales Police has confirmed arrests have been made since the incident - but nobody has ever been charged.

Trevaline Evans

Trevaline Evans (NWP) (Image: NWP)

The Leader has also reported on the case of Llangollen antiques dealer Trevaline Evans numerous times in recent years and her story was covered by a documentary earlier this year.

Ms Evans, aged 52, disappeared and was reported missing from her home on June 16, 1990.

North Wales Police has logged the location of the offence in connection with her disappearance as Corwen, and whilst arrests have been made in the intervening period, nobody has ever been charged.

Hugh Watson

The body of 77-year-old Mr Watson was found within a barn on a Llanrwst farm following a fire at the location.

His date of death was given by police as December 2, 1975.

No arrests have ever been made in connection with his death.

Doreen Morris

This victim was found in the burned remains of her home, although police confirm she had died before the fire began.

Police state the date of her death was March 25, 1994.

She was 64 and the location of the offence logged by North Wales Police is Anglesey.

A male was charged with her murder, but was acquitted at trial.

'Unknown male'

A police-produced image to show how the Clocaenog Forest man may have looked (Image: NWP)

The skeletal remains of an as yet unidentified man were found in woodland at Clocaenog Forest in November 2015.

His age and date of death are unknown, but police were able to ascertain that he had multiple head fractures.

No arrests have ever been made in relation to this case.

Kenneth McAllister

This man was found dead in his home having suffered fatal head injuries.

Police have logged the date of his death as November 9, 1993 and the location of the offence as Colwyn Bay.

The victim was 42 years old.

A male was charged with murder, but was acquitted at trial.

North Wales Police confirmed cold cases and reviews of such cases are dealt with by the force's major crime team.

The amount of staff dedicated to these cases varies depending on the investigations and demand.

A spokesman added: "All major crime investigations that are unsolved are reviewed in a major crime review meeting that takes place quarterly that is chaired by a Chief Officer of North Wales Police."