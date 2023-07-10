The budget airline has told its 180,000 passengers expecting to jet off in the coming months that their flights have been grounded.

The news follows weeks of hundreds of flights to and from the Sussex-based airport being cancelled at the last minute.

On Saturday alone, easyJet reportedly grounded more than 40 flights to and from Gatwick which affected more than 6,000 passengers.

easyJet has axed 1700 flights from Gatwick Airport this summer. ( PA) (Image: PA)

The airline has said that 95% of the affected travellers have been rebooked on other easyJet flights – leaving 9,000 currently without a replacement, The Independent reports.

The announcement comes as part of a bid from easyJet to reduce the number of passengers having their flights cancelled whilst at the gate.

The airline has also shared advice to passengers regarding compensation if they are affected by the cancellations.

European rules for air passengers mean that affected passengers have the right to travel on the original day of departure using other airlines at the expense of easyJet.

Why are easyJet cancelling flights?





"Unprecedented” air-traffic control delays are responsible for the cancellations, easyJet told the Independent.

The airline says that they are taking three times longer than before the pandemic.

easyJet also said that it is currently fully crewed and has more pilots and cabin crew flying than ever.

Newsquest has contacted easyJet for comment.