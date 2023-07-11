Daniel Burnell, 27, made the chilling threat to Steven Francis during the shocking incident in the Maesycwmmer area of Caerphilly.

It was “highly distressing” for the victim's wife and children who were inside the house.

No background to the crime was revealed during Burnell’s sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence took place late on the night of Friday, November 18 last year.

In a victim personal statement, Mr Francis’ wife Zoe said the incident has “totally changed my life and I no longer feel safe in my own home”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article in public.

Sol Hartley representing Burnell said: “It was an isolated incident – he has no previous convictions.”

His lawyer added: “In his mind the weapon was not a machete.

“He regrets his actions and the harm he has caused his victims in this case.”

The court heard Burnell was a qualified chef claiming benefits but that he was looking for work.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner told the defendant: “You were standing outside your neighbour's house.

“You were shouting, ‘Steven, get out here, I'm going to ******* kill you.

“When you found that the door was locked, you kicked the door.

“You shouted out again, ‘I'm going to kill him, I'm going to kill him.’

“This was highly distressing for Zoe Francis who was inside the property at the time and for her children who were with her.

“As you did this, you were carrying a bladed article with a serrated edge of around 18 inches in length.”

The judge added: “There was an intention to cause your victims fear of very serious violence.

“You were kicking their door and you had been drinking to excess.”

Recorder Gardiner said there was “a prospect of rehabilitation in this case and these offences did seem to be out of character".

Burnell was jailed for 11 months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant, now of Heol Cae Derwen, Bargoed was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and will have to pay a victim surcharge.