A teenage boy has since been arrested in connection with the incident, which allegedly happened at Tewkesbury Academy.

The school's headteacher said a "serious incident" had left "a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment".

"Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident," headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy added.

"In conjunction with police advice the lockdown remains in place as a precaution. We hope to be able to provide a further update once cleared by police in the near future."

A statement by Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

"We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher.

"A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident."

Follow live coverage of this incident at our sister publication, the Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

The nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying its school had also been locked down on police advice.

Parents of children at Tewkesbury Academy have been advised to go to a nearby Dobbies garden centre.

The town’s MP, Laurence Robertson, said on Twitter: "I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the terrible incident at Tewkesbury School this morning. My thoughts are with everyone at the scene.

"And my thanks to the staff, police, Dobbies and everyone trying to deal with the situation."

Additional reporting by PA Media.