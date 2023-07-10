The mass brawl broke out on Saturday (July 8) during a trip from Dublin in Ireland to Holyhead, Wales.

Footage shows four men attacking a man while another tries to separate the fight on the Irish Ferries service.

Terrified family and friends can be heard screaming - while other passengers are calmly sat down watching the chaos unfold.

It is unknown why the passengers were fighting but the ferry was forced to turn back to Dublin just 20 minutes into the journey.

An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: "Irish Ferries can confirm that there was a public order issue on board yesterday’s 13.50 Dublin Swift sailing from Dublin to Holyhead shortly after departure.

"Irish Ferries places the highest importance on safety and therefore decided to immediately return to Dublin port, where the Irish authorities dealt with the incident.

"The ship resumed sailing at 15.52.

"Irish Ferries apologises to passengers whose travel was disrupted by this issue and continues to assist the authorities who are investigating the incident."

The Garda have both been contacted for a comment.