Caerleon has been holdings its annual festival and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been there to enjoy the action.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Eastern dancers at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Nicola Gapper
A samba band performing at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Nicola Gapper
One of the bands performing at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Ian Agland
Wood carving is always popular at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Ian Agland
The weather did not stop the fun at Caerleon Festival. Picture: Ian Agland
