Connor Davies stole from businesses across Newport such as Tesco, Sainsbury's, Boots, Holland & Barrett, Spar and the BP petrol station on Malpas Road.

The 29-year-old admitted 17 thefts between June 14 and July 4 when he took goods worth at least £1,068.33.

Davies stole a wide-ranging variety of items which included chicken wings, beer, chocolate, headphones and beauty products.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport also pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating against Christian Martin on June 29.

He must pay his victim £150 in compensation.

Davies has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”, Newport magistrates were told.

The defendant was jailed for six months.