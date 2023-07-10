Willoughby, who usually co-hosts the popular ITV breakfast show, was absent from her presenting role this morning.

According to The Sun, Willoughby will be taking two-months off as part of her "usual and planned break over the summer".

She is set to return in September, according to The Sun, but an exact date for her return is yet to be revealed.

#ThisMorning fans - Holly Willoughby is now on her scheduled Summer break and will return in September. ITV say dates have not been moved forward. — TV Zone (@tvukzone) July 9, 2023

Willoughby's last show before her summer break came last Thursday, but there was no mention of her time away from the show as she signed off.

Her last break came at the end of May following the news Phillip Schofield would be stepping down from This Morning amid an alleged off-air rift between the pair.

He then exited from ITV on Friday, May 26 after he revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Willougby, 42, returned to the ITV breakfast show on June 5 after that two-week break.

Willoughby has also recently been linked with a move to the BBC.

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?





Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond will take over from Holly Willoughby while she is on her two-month summer break. (Image: ITV)

Regular co-hosting duo Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary presented This Morning today.

The pair kicked off today's show with some "Monday motivation" in the form of social dance group 'The Famileigh'.

But there was no mention of Willougby or her break from the show.

This Morning airs on weekdays at 10 am on ITV 1.