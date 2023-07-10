The cancellation is set to impact over 180,000 passengers that were jetting off in July, August and September.

It comes as part of a bid from easyJet to reduce the number of passengers having their flights cancelled whilst at the gate.

Although many passengers will have had their flights rebooked, 9,000 are still without a replacement.

What are your rights if your flight with easyJet from London Gatwick has been cancelled?





If you have a flight booked with easyJet, you could be entitled to some compensation.

European rules for air passengers mean that affected passengers have the right to travel on the original day of departure using other airlines at the expense of easyJet.

Anyone who is affected with a two weeks notice can be compensated from £220 to £350 for flights above 1,500km.

As the easyJet website states:

You are informed of the cancellation at least 2 weeks before the scheduled departure time

You are informed of the cancellation between 2 weeks and 7 days before the scheduled departure time and are offered re-routing, allowing you to depart no more than 2 hours before the scheduled departure time and to reach your final destination less than 4 hours after the scheduled arrival time; or

You are informed of the cancellation less than 7 days before the scheduled departure time and are offered re-routing, allowing you to depart no more than 1 hour before the scheduled departure time and to reach your final destination less than 2 hours after the scheduled arrival time

However, easyJet can decline compensation claims if passengers on flights arrive close to the original time.

You can find out more information on your rights via the easyJet website.