Pike House, at the end of a secluded lane, is an unusual property on the edge of the bustling, affluent border town of Monmouth.

The two-bedroom historic house, on New Dixton Road, is listed for sale with Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £230,000-plus

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Situated towards the end of a lane adjacent to open countryside this Grade ll listed detached cottage benefits from far reaching views and was originally the Toll House.

"With excellent commuter links via the A40 the property provides an open plan lounge/dining room, sitting room, kitchen, shower room and two bedrooms.

"The mature, lawned garden includes a courtyard, log store, greenhouse, sheds, allotment, pergola covered decked area and gravelled area along with a large parking area.

"The cottage could be extended subject to the necessary consents and given its close proximity to the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty could make an ideal holiday home or investment.

"The property has a lounge dining room, sitting room kitchen shower room on the ground floor with the two bedrooms on the first floor. Outside there is a mature lawned garden, sheds a greenhouse, log store, allotment courtyard, decked areas and large parking area is to be sold with vacant possession.

"We anticipate this property once done up could realise a monthly rental of some £1,400.

"The historic market town of Monmouth offers state and private/boarding schools, independent shops, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, cafes, and restaurants. The area is renowned for its breath-taking countryside and tourism due to river/walking/climbing pursuits."

The former toll house is included in a catalogue of properties in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, July 25 and ends from 5pm on Thursday July 27.