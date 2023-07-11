Paul Cummings, 44, committed the offence while riding a Kawasaki bike on a 70mph stretch of road on the A449 at Usk on May 29.

The defendant admitted speeding after appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

Cummings, of Pinehurst Road, Pentrebane, Cardiff was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.