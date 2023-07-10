Mai Bignell officially opened her store M Bakery at the beginning of 2017 but was forced to put the cake business on hold due to work commitments.

Now Mai is making her comeback and is also baking doughnuts which takes a whopping 24 hours to make.

M Bakery owner Mai Bignell (Image: Mai Bignell)

Mai said: “I only started making doughnuts at the beginning of this year.

“My husband, pug and I lived in Val d'Isère (France) and because I fancied doughnuts, I decided to make some.

“They turned out really good so I thought, maybe other people are missing these too (as I could see there was a gap in the market and there were no doughnut suppliers at all).

“So, I set up Val d'onuts, put the word out and it was an instant hit, mainly with the Brits.

Mai Bignell (Image: Mai Bignell)

“I didn't want to make any type of doughnut. They had to be brioche, inspired by British desserts (like the apple crumble, custard slice and strawberries and cream) and decorate them using my cake decorating skills.

“They are also inspired by my favourite doughnut shop called Tantrum Doughnuts, which I discovered in Glasgow when I worked there. I wanted to create doughnuts that were beyond the conventional.

“Although the doughnuts are a new feature, I'm still doing wedding and celebration cakes.”

White chocolate and almond mud cake (Image: Mai Bignell)

M Bakery has six flavours of doughnuts on offer which are:

Oreo Cheesecake

The Classic (filled with wild blueberry jam)

Strawberries and Cream

The CSC (Chocolate Salted Caramel)

Custard Slice

Lemon, Pistachio and Rose Petal Delight

Oreo cheesecake, apple crumble, chocolate salted caramel and strawberries and cream doughnuts (Image: Mai Bignell)

Customers are able to choose up to two flavours for a box of six doughnuts.

Mai said: “All six flavours will be available to buy and collect on the last Saturday of every month.

“At the moment, the most popular doughnuts are The CSC (Chocolate Salted Caramel) and Strawberries and Cream.

"The doughnuts take at least 24 hours to make and so, a minimum of 48 hours notice is needed.

“I've had such a positive reaction to my doughnuts and people have been so supportive of my comeback. They're excited to have them and always comment on how beautiful they look.

Mai's doughnuts take at least 24 hours to make (Image: Mai Bignell)

“I'm currently in the process of introducing mini doughnuts, mailbox doughnuts and cakes, as well as a subscription/membership option.

“I love coming up with design ideas, experimenting but most of all, making people happy with doughnuts and cake.

“It always brings me joy when I see people's reactions and they send me pictures and videos of them eating them.”

Currently Mai is baking in her parents kitchen Ha Long Bay Mini Mart in Pill, her doughnuts are available to pre-order on her website m-bakery.co.uk or her Instagram account @mai_bakeryuk.