Live

Emergency services at scene of crash on A48 Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A48.
  • The road is currently closed as you enter Langstone on the A48 until just past the speed cameras on that road.
  • Those travelling are advised to avoid the area.
  • An 84-year-old woman has been taken to hospital.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos