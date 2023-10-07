- The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A48.
- The road is currently closed as you enter Langstone on the A48 until just past the speed cameras on that road.
- Those travelling are advised to avoid the area.
- An 84-year-old woman has been taken to hospital.
