Special permission has been granted for the council to carry out work at several chapel buildings in St Woolos Cemetery.

The listed buildings are at risk of further decline and show signs of "significant progressive decay", a council report warns.

Previous attempts to repair the buildings have contributed to their current plight.

An Anglican chapel, along with similar Roman Catholic and non-conformist buildings, are under threat, as well as a mortuary on the cemetery grounds.

An application for the works was generally supported by council departments, although a historical buildings officer described the project as a "holding operation".

"We do hope that parallel consideration will go securing a long term use for the listed buildings," they added.

One of the buildings in need of repair in St Woolos Cemetery, Newport. (Image: Buttress Architects)

St Woolos Cemetery was built in the 1850s and the chapels affected by the current problems date back to that decade.

"The chapels are no longer used for their original purpose, with fabric showing signs of decay, exacerbated by previous inappropriate alterations," a council report reads.

"The works are predominantly to make the chapels weathertight, focusing on roof coverings and rainwater goods.

"Most of the fabric will be repaired, and where there is replacement, they will be in a like for like manner, or restoring/reinstating fabric that would have once been in place."