The police are appealing to find a missing teenager who was last seen nearly a week ago.
Tomas Miker, 15, was last seen leaving an address in Newport around 11.30pm on Tuesday 4 July. officers are concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen wearing a green tracksuit and has known links to Cardiff particularly areas in Tremorfa, Ely and Splott.
Gwent Police are concerned for the 15-year-olds welfare and Tomas is also urged to get in touch with the force to confirm that he is safe and well.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or to send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300222602.
