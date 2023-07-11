COMIC Con Wales have announced 24 guests for this year’s event in Newport.
Organisers Monopoly Events originally announced 26 guests for the event on August 12 and August 13 at the ICC Wales , but two stars have cancelled their appearances.
Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferringo was announced as a guest in April, but eight weeks later on May 30 he cancelled his appearance.
Nick Frost, who starred in Hot Fuzz and Paul, was announced as the latest special guest to attend the event but recently pulled out due to a filming schedule.
Lou Ferringno cancelled his Comic Con Wales appearance, while Nick Frost had to pull out due to filming schedule. Picture: Comic Con Wales
The 24 guests that are attending the event are Back to the Future stars Harry Waters Jr, James Tolkan, Don Fullilove, and Claudia Wells along with Doctor Who stars Peter Davidson, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Sophie Aldred, and Sylvester Mccoy.
The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Sean Gunn, and Michael Rooker from Guardians of the Galaxy, have also been announced along with Alec Utgoff from Stranger Things, Mark Boone Jr, Kim Coates, and Tommy Flanagan from Sons of Anarchy.
Other guests announced are Sean Pertwee from Gotham, William Fichtner from Prison Break, Mark Williams from Harry Potter, Ioan Gruffudd from The Fantastic four, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Kai Owen and Gareth David-Lloyd from Torchwood.
The guest artists announced are Alex Mines and Darren Coburn-James who are both from Newport, alongside Simon Wyatt and Simon Williams.
Guest artists Simon Wyatt, Simon Williams, Alex Mines and Darren Coburn-James will be in attendance at Comic Con Wales at the ICC Wales. Picture: Comic Con Wales
Here is the schedule for the Q&A panel for event at ICC Wales on Saturday, August 12.
10.30am: Alec Utgoff
11.30am: Doctor Who: Paul McGann, Peter Davidson, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Sophie Aldred.
12:30pm: Cosplay Masquerade & Championship
13.45pm: Ioan Gruffudd
14:45pm: Sons of Anarchy – Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Mark Boone Jnr
16: 15pm: The Vampire Diaries – Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley
Sunday, August, 13
10am: Torchwood – Gareth David-Lloyd and Kai Owen
10.45am: Back To The future – Harry Waters Jnr, Don Fullilove, James Tolkan and Claudia Wells
12.30pm: Guardians of the Galaxy – Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn
13.30pm: Cosplay Masquerade
14.30pm: Mark Williams
15.30pm: Sean Pertwee
16.15pm: William Fichtner
The schedules are provision and may be subject to change.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here