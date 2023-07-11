Drew McKeown, 38, sexually assaulted his victim who was living in assisted accommodation in Blaenau Gwent.

Jurors also convicted him of assault by penetration following a trial at Newport Crown Court earlier this year.

The offences took place in 2022.

During McKeown’s trial, James Wilson, prosecuting said: "It is our case that the defendant took advantage of the victim's vulnerabilities and raped and sexually assaulted her."

Her ordeal lasted half an hour, he told the jury.

He had sexually assault her twice despite her pleading for him to stop.

McKeown, of Eleventh Street, Horden, County Durham had denied both charges and claimed the pensioner had lied about being raped because he had owed her money.

At his sentencing hearing, his barrister Julia Cox said her client suffered from PTSD as a result of his military service and was diagnosed with ADHD.

The defendant had been remanded in custody since last August.

“He’s somewhat isolated from his family and friends and could be become institutionalised quite easily,” she told the court.

Miss Cox said there was “insufficient evidence to suggest there is severe psychological harm caused to the victim”.

Judge Lucy Crowther told McKeown: “This was a vulnerable lady and she lived a very modest and quiet life.

“You persuaded her to lend you some money in the morning.

“This was a prolonged incident and it took place in her own bed and it took place in the winter time, in the evening, when it was cold and dark for a lady who lived on her own and you rather played on that advantage.”

Judge Crowther added: “I have read the psychological assessment.

“It is clear from that report that you do have significant intellectual impairments and cognitive deficits.”

McKeown was jailed for 10 years and was told he would have to serve two-thirds of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He will also have to register as a sex offender indefinitely and pay a victim surcharge.