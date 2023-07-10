A 60-year-old Caerphilly man was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash in Caerphilly on the A468, near Bedwas, at around 5.50pm on Friday, July 7.

Gwent Police today confirmed to the Argus that the man’s age is 60 not 58 as initially thought.

A 70-year-old is currently in hospital in a serious condition after the crash.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a car, no arrests have yet been made.

The incident caused the A468 to be closed both ways from B4600 Bedwas Road (Bedwas Bridge Roundabout) to The Retail Park Roundabout and reportedly two air ambulances also attended.

Gwent Police are still appealing to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A468 around the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A468 – the section between the Cedar Tree roundabout and Bedwas – between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday 8 July.

“Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300225926.”