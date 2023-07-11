Becky Winfield, 32, released her single Not Friends Anymore on June 16 which celebrates the moment she and her wife realised that they were more than friends.

Mrs Winfield met Sophie eight years ago and now the couple share a four-year-old son Theo Winfield.

Sophie is now pregnant their second son due in October 2023 after Becky carried their first child.

She said: “I am part of the LGBT+ community and proud to be a lesbian. I thought pride month would be the perfect time to release the song.

Becky (R) pregnant with the couples first child (Image: Becky Winfield)

“It worked out well, as most of the people involved in doing the song are part of the LGBT community so we are all proud to share it with everyone.

“The song is about me and my partner and how we first met. It just nice to put a song out there about being a lesbian and that it is normal to be proud of it.”

Before releasing her single, she specialised in singing at private parties, pubs, and weddings before being discovered by an upcoming label called Coco and Cwtch during one of her gigs.

She told the Argus her song has been a hit with family, friends, and people beyond the LGBT community.

Becky (L) and Sophie with their son Theo (Image: Becky Winfield)

She added: “There are a lot of people supporting me, and I have had really nice things said about the song like people being proud and messaging me saying how catchy it is.

“People are singing it in the shower and find themselves singing it all the time. So, I have had nice feedback.

“People I haven’t spoke to in a long time are messaging me on social media saying they love it, and people from the LGBT community are supporting it and loving it. My parents are proud of it.”

The singer hopes to release another single this summer before bringing out more in the winter.