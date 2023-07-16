An opportunity to acquire a spacious three-bedroom, end-of-terrace property situated in a popular location for homeowners and investors is offered at 45, Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.

Listed with a guide price of £79,000-plus the property has a lower ground floor with utility room and toilet and a forecourt and rear garden with lane access.

Semi-detached 81, Commercial Road, Machen, with a guide price of £69,000-plus provides lounge, kitchen, bathroom and one bedroom, plus front and rear gardens.

There could be potential to extend into the rear garden subject to the necessary consents.

The property, which is to be sold with vacant possession was previously let for £500.

A semi-detached, two-storey building previously used as a public house, and most recently used as architects offices, 3-9 Grafton Lane, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £73,000-plus.

The current owner has had architectural plans drawn for two flats, however they have not yet applied for planning permission.

Currently the ground floor of the property has two offices and a WC.

On the first floor of the property there are three offices, a former bar area and kitchen.

Set off a lane and with a communal parking area, 4, Hanley Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, is a mid-terrace house benefiting from far reaching views to the rear.

Listed with a guide price of £99,000-plus, the property offers lounge, kitchen/dining room, cloakroom, large storage/utility cupboard, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The rear garden includes a decked area and gate to grassland area.

The property is to be sold with vacant possession. Rental income could achieve approximately £750pcm.

This three/four bedroom house located in 49, Forsythia Close, Risca, is listed with a guide price of £68,000-plus.

The property has a kitchen/dining room, living room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

It was previously a four-bedroom property, however two of the bedrooms have been converted into one large room.

Externally the property has front and rear gardens, with the rear being enclosed and having a patio area.

The property is currently tenanted and achieving a monthly rental of £525, however it is suggested that the current market value would be approximately £775 - £825 per month.

A versatile and spacious detached house situated in a popular location with far reaching countryside views, Sunny Bank House, Sunny Bank Road, Blackwood, has a guide price of £351,000-plus.

The renovated property offers five reception rooms, feature kitchen/breakfast room, six bathrooms/en-suites, five bedrooms and laundry room and offers potential to convert to a seven bedroom HMO or care home, all subject to necessary planning consents.

The garden includes courtyard and lawn.

There are two parking areas providing ample parking.

There are good transport links via the A472 and Hengoed railway station.

The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

Renovated end of terrace house with side access and far-reaching countryside views, 5, Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, has a guide price of £90,000-plus.

Refurbished to a high specification including a new combi boiler and a full electrical rewire and installation, the accommodation includes lounge, kitchen/dining room with appliances, shower room to the ground floor and to the first floor two bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom.

There is a raised patio area to the front and two storage outbuildings at the rear.

Recently refurbished 14, St John's Road, Newport, listed with a guide price of £345,000-plus is a six bedroom HMO.

The ground floor comprises a hallway, two bedrooms, and an open plan kitchen/living area.

On the first floor there is a bathroom, and three bedrooms, two of which are ensuite.

The attic space has also been converted to one en suite bedroom.

The property is partially tenanted, with rooms one, four and five occupied and achieving a total income £1,950 per a month.

Once fully tenanted it is anticipated that the property will achieve approximately £3,950 per month which, based on the guide price, provides a yield of 13.7 per cent.

This charming three-bedroom property, 55, Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery, with a guide price of £72,000-plus, has been renovated to a high standard throughout.

Located on the outskirts of Abertillery, this property, being sold with a tenant in situ, has good access to all local amenities including the local supermarkets and schools along with easy links to major roads.

It has an entrance porch, lounge, dining room and kitchen to the ground floor and three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor. It has a rear courtyard.

Requiring refurbishment, mid-terrace 6, Seaview, Sudbrook, is situated in a pleasant position.

The property, with a guide price of £140,000-plus, has two reception rooms, office, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom.

The rear garden benefits from views, shed and WC. The property is to be sold with vacant possession and could achieve rental of approximately £1,100/£1,200 pcm.