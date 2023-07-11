The Bumble Bee pub in Sirhowy Enterprise Way, Blackwood, reopened on Monday, July 3, following a £150,000 investment.

The dog-friendly pub has seen the introduction of new wallpaper, stylish lighting, new seating, and bright colour palettes.

Inside The Bumble Bee's new look (Image: Marston's)

New general manager David Lewis said, “We are so excited to re-open the doors of the Bumble Bee and to show our locals the result of our amazing refresh.

“We have invested £150,000 into breathing new life into the venue can't wait to welcome everybody back.”

Chris and Donna Davis pouring the first pint with manager David Lewis (Image: Marston's)

The pub has received an updated bar area and investment has been made into the team training.

The Bumble Bee has a large outdoor area which allows guests to drink and dine alfresco. The new look is set to ‘elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from casual lunches to special celebrations.’

Outside The Bumble Bee (Image: Marston's)

Chris and Donna Davis, who run The Arthrogryposis Group UK, a national charity for people affected by Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, were chosen as the pub’s community heroes to pour the first pints in celebration of the pub’s reopening.

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Fellow Marstons Pub The Otter in Newbridge and The Red Kite in Caerphilly recently reopened after a refurbishment.