Officers were called to crash on the A48 in Newport at around 1.40pm on Monday 10 July.

Gwent Police attended the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and an 84-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash caused the A48 Chepstow Road to be closed both ways from B4245 Magor Road to Tregarn Road.

The road remained closed for a while after the crash to allow for recovery of the car.

At the time the police advised those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.