Fans were left refreshing their email inboxes in the hopes that a code might be sent to them last week.

Swifties were given the opportunity to register for tickets when the pop superstar announced her tour last month.

It’s down to luck if fans who registered get given a code and if they do receive a code, they’ll gain access to the general sale of the tickets.

While general ticket sales don't start until next week, those lucky enough to have a pre-sale code had access to tickets from today.

Those who pre-ordered Swift's Midnights album qualified for pre-sale access to tickets to her UK shows.

How much do tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour UK shows cost?





Fans with access to pre-sale tickets today have taken to social media today to share the prices Swifties will be forking out for a place at one of Swifts's UK shows.

According to one Swiftie on Twitter, the price for Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK tickets are as follows:

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package - £387.40

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £332.40

Ready For It Package - £277.40

It's A Love Story Package - £222.40

We Never Go Out of Style Package - £196

Front Standing (left) - £172.25

Front Standing (right) - £172.25

General Admission (standing) - £110.40

PL1 seats - £194.75

PL3 seats - £149.75

PL3 seats (side view) - £149.75

PL4 seats - £110.40

PL4 seats (side view) - £110.40

PL5 seats - £87.90

PL5 seats (side view) - £87.90

PL6 seats - £76.65

PL7 seats - £58.65

These ticket prices are based on the Wembley Stadium show in London and will vary slightly across the UK.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

When do tickets for Taylor Swift's UK tour dates go on sale?





These are the exact dates the tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour in the UK will go on sale, according to Ticketmaster:

Monday, July 17, 2023

11am

Wembley Stadium, London - Friday, June 21, 2024

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Friday, June 7, 2024

1pm

Wembley Stadium, London - Thursday, August 15, 2024

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Saturday, June 8, 2024

3pm

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Sunday, June 9, 2024

Tuesday 18 July 2023

11am

Wembley Stadium, London - Saturday, June 22, 2024

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Thursday, June 13, 2024

1pm

Wembley Stadium, London - Friday, August 16, 2024

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - Friday, June 14, 2024

3pm

Anfield Stadium , Liverpool - Saturday, June 15 2024

Wednesday 19 July 2023

11am

Wembley Stadium, London - Sunday, June 23, 2024

1pm

Wembley Stadium, London - Saturday, August 17, 2024

3pm

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Tickets will be available to buy via the Ticketmaster and AXS websites.

Extra dates have been added, but Ticketmaster is yet to reveal on sale times for those shows.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will be coming to the UK in 2024 with special guests Paramore.