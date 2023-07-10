St Davids’ Tamar class lifeboat, Norah Wortley, as well as Little and Broad Haven lifeboat and Broad Haven Coastguards were all tasked to the incident at 12.25pm on Saturday, July 8.

The 16-foot speed boat had broken down in the surf at Nolton Haven. The boat had taken water onboard in ground swell conditions, and the people on board were suffering sea sickness.

Once on scene, Little and Broad Haven inshore lifeboat took the speedboat's seasick crew ashore while RNLI St Davids attached a tow to the stricken vessel.

St Davids volunteer crew towed the speed boat to moorings off Little Haven, where it was secured by RNLI Little and Broad Haven.

After some excellent teamwork between the two volunteer crews, St Davids returned to station and was rehoused at 3.00pm.